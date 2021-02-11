Global Room PlannerMarket Research Report2020-2026

Room Planner market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Room Planner market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

RoomSketcher

Havertys

Opun Planner

MagicPlan

Locometric

Floor Plan Creator

Amikasa

Home Design 3D

HomeByMe

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Android

IOS

PC

Market segment by Application, split into

Designers

Hobbyists

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

