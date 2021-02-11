Global Fuel and Convenience Store POS Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2027

Global Fuel and Convenience Store POS Market is projected to expand at a 24.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

POS software or point-of-sale software is a solution, which is capable of analyzing the inventories, sales reports, cash management and other parameters, and offering a graphical and pictorial representation to facilitate business insights.

Based on component, the market has been segmented into software and services. The services segment dominated the global market in 2019 and is estimated to remain the same during the review period.

This helps the vendors simplify their business operations and increase employee productivity, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction. Convenience stores at gas stations undergo a high volume of transactions every day, and running such transactions are complicated. Thus, the demand for point of sale terminals and software is rapidly increasing. Convenience stores at fuel stations using traditional and conventional point of sale methods face higher maintenance costs for upgrading the technology and yet not providing omnichannel support. As a result of which, the fuel retailers are preferring cloud-based payment systems that are compatible with EMV technologies owing to the increased penetration of contactless cards/payments in the market.

