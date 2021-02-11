Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics (GIA) Market Research Report 2023

Geospatial imagery analytics is a recent field of research developed due to the growing investment in space exploration and the commercial uses of the same. Geospatial imagery includes images taken from space or geostationary orbit, which can be used for gathering information on various aspects of the landscape being pictured. The growing use of space imagery in environmental monitoring is likely to be a major driver for the global geospatial imagery analytics market over the forecast period.

Environmental monitoring has been made much easier by the advent of geospatial imaging, as it allows for a clear picture of various environmental factors having an impact on the climate on the planet. Increasing investment in environmental monitoring from governments around the world has been a major driver for the global geospatial imagery analytics market over the last few years. The increasing prevalence of wildfires is likely to be a major driver for the global geospatial imagery analytics market, as geospatial imagery analytics provide a clear coverage of forest fires and can suggest the most efficient ways of bringing the fires under control.

Segmentation:

The global geospatial imagery analytics market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end use, and region.

By type, the global geospatial imagery analytics market is segmented into imagery analytics and video-based analytics.

By application, the global geospatial imagery analytics market is segmented into drones/UAVs, space and satellites, geographic information systems, aircraft, and others.

