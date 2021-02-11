COVID-19 Impact on Global Smart Homes M2M Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

This report focuses on the global Smart Homes M2M status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Homes M2M development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Google

Honeywell

Vodafone

Samsung

Panasonic

Cisco Systems

AT&T

Gemalto NV

Intel Corporation

Telit Communications

Deutsche Telekom AG

Sprint Corporation

KORE Wireless Group

Sierra Wireless

British Gas

China Mobile

Comcast

LG

Emerson

Electrolux

Bosch

China Unicom

China Telecom

NETGEAR

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Cellular Connectivity Technologies

Market segment by Application, split into

Energy Management & Climate Control System

Healthcare System

Home Entertainment System

Lighting Control System

Access Control System

Safety and Security

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Homes M2M are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.