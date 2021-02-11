Global Crop Protection Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Crop Protection market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Crop Protection market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Crop Protection market is segmented into
Insecticide
Fungicide
Herbicide
Molluscicide
Others
Segment by Application, the Crop Protection market is segmented into
Rice
Banana and Pineapple
Other Fruit
Vegetables
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Crop Protection Market Share Analysis
Crop Protection market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Crop Protection product introduction, recent developments, Crop Protection sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Syngenta
Bayer Crop Science
BASF
DowDuPont
Monsanto
Adama
Nufarm
FMC
UPL
LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation
Sinochem
Rotam
