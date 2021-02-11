Global Noise Measuring Equipment Market Research Report2020-2026

Noise Measuring Equipment is the equipment to measure noise. Measuring noise levels and workers’ noise exposures is the most important part of a workplace hearing conservation and noise control program. It helps identify work locations where there are noise problems, employees who may be affected, and where additional noise measurements need to be made.

Scope of the Report:

First, as for the global Noise Measuring Equipment industry, the industry structure is relatively stable. The most of market share in revenue is grasped by the top four manufacturers, Brüel & Kjær, Cirrus, 3M and Norsonic, which closes to 46.66 per cent totally. The Denmark giant Brüel & Kjær, which has 19.16% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Noise Measuring Equipment industry. The manufacturers following Brüel & Kjær are 3M and Cirrus, which respectively has 12.07% and 8.47% market share.

Second, the global consumption of Noise Measuring Equipment rises up from 213.47 k units in 2011 to 267.11 k units in 2016, at the same time, the revenue of world Noise Measuring Equipment sales market has a leap from 112.87 million dollar in 2011to 132.56 million dollar in 2016.

The worldwide market for Noise Measuring Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Noise Measuring Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Brüel & Kjær

Cirrus

3M

Norsonic

RION

SVANTEK

Casella

Larson Davis

