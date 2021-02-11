Global Brain Computer Interface Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2019

A brain computer interface (BCI) is a revolutionary system that facilitates a direct communication pathway between a functional brain and peripheral electronic devices that are used to calibrate the movement in physically challenged individuals. A brain computer interface system records the brain signal from the surface of the cortex, through signaling devices implanted within the brain or from the sensors placed over the scalp.

These signals are then transmitted to the connected peripheral device that enables the operator to perform numerous tasks. With the help of a brain computer interface system, the paralyzed and handicapped individuals can overcome their physical challenges and perform various day-to-day tasks. The primary function of a brain computer interface device is to intercept the electrical signals that pass between the neurons and transmit them to an external device. Brain computer interface (BCI) is also referred to as a brain machine interface (BMI), direct neural interface (DNI), or mind machine interface (MMI).

Numerous technological developments in the field of computation, human sensing, along with the application of brain computer interface technology for entertainment, gaming, communication, and control, are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the brain computer interface market size. Intensive research carried out to develop a cure for paralyzing brain disorders and injuries is likely to boost the brain computer interface market. However, the ethical problem faced during the research, i.e. use of brain computer interface on patients whose informed consent cannot be obtained, can act as a restraint for the brain computer interface industry.

The global Brain Computer Interface market is valued at 980 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Brain Computer Interface volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Brain Computer Interface market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Mind Solutions

Advanced Brain Monitoring

Quantum Applied Science and Research

Cadwell Laboratories

OpenBCI

Cortech Solutions

NeuroSky

Emotiv

Guger Technologies OEG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Invasive

Non-invasive

Partially invasive

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Communication and control

Entertainment and gaming

Smart home control

Others

