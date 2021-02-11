AgrigenomicsMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast year

Agriculture genomics is an application of genomics in agriculture to improve the productivity and sustainability in crop production. Genomics can reduce the trails associated with scientific research, which could in turn improve the quality and quantity in crop yield. Various agrigenomics processes adopted by the researchers and academia includes plant genotyping, genetic engineering, gene expression analysis, GMO testing and detection, and genome sequencing. Food Security is major threat and traditional methods of plant and animal production will not meet the demand from world’s population. Growing adoption of genomic driven breeding and through analysis through next generation sequencing technologies is revolutionizing the agriculture industry. The additional benefits associated with agrigenomics includes reduced breeding cycles, greater selection intensity, improved accuracy=y and increased rate of genetic gain in plants.

Market Dynamics:

Change in environmental & soil condition over the last few years has imposed unique challenges over agriculture industry. To address the global demand for food, agricultural researchers, farmers, breeders are adopting genomics or DNA science to optimize production. Genomics, bioinformatics and genome editing are the key technologies used by the research organizations. These research organizations are majorly focused on producing sustainable crop/seed technology suitable for future generations. Soil scientists are utilizing next generation sequencing for the development of complete characterization of soil microbial communities to allow better prediction of soil health. The seed lines produced through usage of gene modification possess unique ability to increase farm productivity through minimum input. The additional properties associated with these modified crops includes drought tolerance, and disease resistance. Furthermore, growing commercial production of agricultural crops and establishments of commercial farms is expected to increase the adoption rate of agrigenomics during the forecast period.

However, stringent government regulation imposed over the production of genetically modified crops are hindering the growth of global Agrigenomics market.

Segment Analysis

Global agrigenomics market is segmented on the basis of process into microarray analysis, sequencing, genotyping, bioinformatics and others.

Next generation sequencing techniques has been growing at a stagnant pace owing to growing demand for sequencer possessing ability to sequence large number of samples at a lower cost. The next-generation sequencer is being used a tool for assembly of crop reference genomes, Transcriptome sequencing for the study of gene expression and whole genome molecular maker development. Typical plant breeding programs based on phenotyping and growing awareness among the communities regarding genetic background of agrotraits led to increased demand towards genotype-based selection. Agricultural researchers are increasingly adopting next-generation sequencing technology as an essential research and development tool in plant and animal genomics. Currently Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pacific Biosciences, BGI and many other companies are currently providing Next-generation sequencing for agricultural practices.

Geographical Presentation

By region, the global agrigenomics market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-east and America.