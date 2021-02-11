Global Medicated Feed Additives Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2012 to 2023

Global Medicated Feed Additives Market

Global medicated feed additives market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Any mixed feed or manufactured feed that consists of active pharmaceutical ingredients intended to promote growth or feed efficiency in order mitigate, cure, prevent, or treat diseases of animals. Increased global population and their need for protein-rich food are created demand for medicated food.

An upsurge in the demand for protein-rich food enables increase production of poultry and cattle production is expected to increase medicated feed additives market. Moreover, increased awareness among the people is expected to attract the demand for medicated feed additives. Rising pet lovers coupled with increased expenditure on animal health is anticipated to create demand for a market.

However, stringent regulations are expected to acts as bottlenecks for the market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Medicated feed additives market has been segmented on the basis of product type, mixture type, Animal type, Feed class

Based on the product type, medicated feed additives market has been segmented into the following:

Antibiotics

Antioxidants

Vitamins & Amino acids

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Others

Based on mixture type, medicated feed additives market has been segmented into the following:

Base Mixes

Premixes

Supplements

Others

Based on Animal type, medicated feed additives market has been segmented into the following:

Poultry

Swine

Bovine

Canine

Feline

Others

Tremendous changes in the animal feed industry, adoption of pre-mixed feed to provide nutrients to the cattle, poultry, swine, others are creating demand for market players plunged into medicated feed additives market.

The limited number of players in the medicated feed additives market is expected to enhance the supplier power. Players are focused on strategic alliances to expand the geographical footprints and to maintain the stewardship. Increased R&D investment is able to offer innovative products to the market. Favorable regulations in the animal healthcare and innovative technologies and expanded applications to the veterinary healthcare are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities over the forecast period.

Geographically market has been segmented into following regions Viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is accounted for major market share, U.S. is witnessed for regional market share over the forecast timeline due to increased cattle medicated feed additives and raising swine and poultry production.

Stringent regulations in Europe regarding animal feed is expected to enhance the market. Rising disposable income, increasing poultry and swine production are expected to fuel the market. Germany medicated feed additives market is anticipated to dominate the market. Emerging nations India, China are expected to offer growth opportunities for global medicated feed additives market. Brazil is witnessing major revenue share, owing to increased meat production in the country.

Global Medicated Feed Additives Market dominated by key players such as Zoetis Inc., BASF SE, Cargill, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V, Evonik Industries AG, Novozymes A/S, Nutreco N.V., and Phibro, Archer Daniels Midland Company, CHS Inc.