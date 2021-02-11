Wireless Router By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Wireless Router Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025 owing to the factors such as the demand for faster internet, increase in the range of the wireless network, and the number of connected devices.

A wireless router is an interfacing device that determines the next network point to which a packet should be forwarded toward its destination and used to provide access to the Internet or a private computer network. Wireless router technology has improved in recent years, providing more bandwidth and eliminates the need for awkward, unsightly wires, and allows multiple users to connect to a LAN and WAN. With the increasing deployment of local area network (LANs) and home areas networks such as Wi-Fi and WLAN, the market for the commercial router is anticipated to have a positive outlook in the coming years.

Moreover, with the development of Chinese Wireless Router production technology, the share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases. This leads the major players to shift towards the development of technology. Furthermore, the reduced technology cost per MB data and lack of fixed-line access in certain developing markets are one of the factors cumulatively driving the mobile broadband connectivity across the globe. Additionally, regarding hardware, routes can also serve as firewalls in the networking system, especially when the system is connected through wires or satellites.

802.11n Standard Is Expected To Register Fastest Growth in Global Wireless Router Market during the Anticipated Period

Wireless internet standards are used for sending and receiving data over the Wi-Fi network. Wireless router performance varies by standard with 802.11b providing the slowest speeds at up to 11Mbps. Wireless “g” routers deliver a maximum speed of 54Mbps while devices based on the 802.11n standard are fastest, topping out at 300Mbps. The most lucrative router standard is 802.11n which can give a maximum speed of up to 600 Mb per second for data transfer. Moreover, it also utilizes multiple input multiple outputs (MIMO) which uses many antennas for data sharing. In addition, most of the laptops and tablets come with 802.11n Wi-Fi, and so 802.11n router is an excellent fit for a household having a few devices operating.

North America Accounts for the Lion’s Share of the Global Wireless Router Market during the Anticipate Period

The North America region is one of the most mature markets for fixed broadband internet connections thus holds the lion market share owing to the continuing trend toward automation and sustained advanced technical improvements in the wireless router. The presence of major technological giants, such as Cisco, D-Link, and TP-Link, coupled with the high adoption of technological trends in the region, aided the market growth of wireless routers. Moreover, increasing adoption of smart homes in developed countries of the region is also favoring the conditions for wireless routers. Furthermore, rapidly growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region with significant growth in the construction sector will pave the path for increasing adoption of this device which will propel the market for wireless routers market.

Global Wireless Router Market Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global wireless router market include D-Link Corporation, Belkin (Linksys) International Inc., TP-Link Technologies Co. Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Limited, ASUSTek Computer Inc., Edimax Technology Co. Limited, Buffalo Americas Inc., Xiaomi Inc., and others Acquisitions, mergers, and new product developments are key strategies used by key participants to improve their competitiveness and to cater customer bases in the global market.