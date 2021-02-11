Global Construction software Research Report 2026 

Global Construction software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
Construction software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Construction software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Aconex Ltd
Procore
Oracle
Viewpoint, Inc
Odoo S.A
Buildertrend
CMiC
Sage
Co-construct
Jiansoft
e-Builder
Yonyou
MyCollab
Jonas
Jinshisoft
Microsoft
Fieldwire
GLODON
RedTeam
eSUB
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Installed-PC Software
Installed-Mobile Software
Cloud-based Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Building Owners
Independent Construction Managers
Sub-Contractors
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
