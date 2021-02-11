Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Industry Research Report 2020 

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020
A fast casual restaurant, found primarily in the United States, does not offer full table service, but advertises higher quality food than fast food restaurants, with fewer frozen or processed ingredients. It is an intermediate concept between fast food and casual dining, and usually priced accordingly.
Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2020), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Fast-Casual Restaurants industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Fast-Casual Restaurants market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Fast-Casual Restaurants market covered in Chapter 12:
Smashburger
LYKE Kitchen
MOD MSUPER FAST PIZZA
Panera Bread
Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)
Shake Shack
Blaze Pizza
Sweetgreen
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Firehouse Restaurant Group (Firehouse Subs)
DICKEY’S BARBECUE RESTAURANTS
Five Guys Holdings
Potbelly Sandwich Works
Pie Five Pizza
Noodles & Company
Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint
Godfather’s Pizza
PizzaRev
&pizza
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Fast-Casual Restaurants market from 2015 to 2020 is primarily split into:
North American Cuisine
Italian Cuisine
Mexican Cuisine
Other
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Fast-Casual Restaurants market from 2015 to 2020 covers:
Online Meal Ordering
Offline Meal Ordering
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2020) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2020
