Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Industry Research Report 2020 

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020

A fast casual restaurant, found primarily in the United States, does not offer full table service, but advertises higher quality food than fast food restaurants, with fewer frozen or processed ingredients. It is an intermediate concept between fast food and casual dining, and usually priced accordingly.

The Fast-Casual Restaurants market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2020, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2020.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2020), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Fast-Casual Restaurants industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Fast-Casual Restaurants market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Fast-Casual Restaurants market covered in Chapter 12:

Smashburger

LYKE Kitchen

MOD MSUPER FAST PIZZA

Panera Bread

Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Shake Shack

Blaze Pizza

Sweetgreen

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Firehouse Restaurant Group (Firehouse Subs)

DICKEY’S BARBECUE RESTAURANTS

Five Guys Holdings

Potbelly Sandwich Works

Pie Five Pizza

Noodles & Company

Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint

Godfather’s Pizza

PizzaRev

&pizza

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Fast-Casual Restaurants market from 2015 to 2020 is primarily split into:

North American Cuisine

Italian Cuisine

Mexican Cuisine

Other

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Fast-Casual Restaurants market from 2015 to 2020 covers:

Online Meal Ordering

Offline Meal Ordering

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2020) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2020

