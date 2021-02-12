Global STREAMING MEDIA DEVICE Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Streaming Media Device Market – Overview

Global Streaming Media Device Market is expected to reach USD 24 Billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period, 2020–2026.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10076

A streaming media device is streaming hardware that connects the television or the home theater to the Internet via Wi-Fi or Ethernet and allows the user to stream content from online services. These are basic devices with only a few connections, such as video (HDMI and/or composite), audio (RCA and/or digital), and Ethernet networking jacks. Many streaming media players also feature built-in Wi-Fi for wireless network connections, and most include their dedicated remote control. Roku Player, Google Chromecast, Amazon Firestick, and Apple TV are some of the most popular streaming media devices.

Also read: https://indusrtyreports.wordpress.com/2021/02/03/streaming-media-device-market-overview-key-players-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026/

Key Players

MRFR has considered Amazon.com, Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), Google LLC (US), HUMAX (South Korea), Philips Electronics (Netherlands), Nvidia Corporation (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Azulle (US), Roku, Inc. (US), Xiaomi Inc. (China), WeTek (Portugal), TiVo (US), SkyStream Technologies (US), Matricom (US), and ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Taiwan) as some of the Key Players in the Global Streaming Media Device Market.

Also read: http://businessanalysisandservices.over-blog.com/2021/02/streaming-media-device-market-overview-dynamics-covid-19-impact-analysis-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026.html

Segmentation

Global Streaming Media Device Market has been segmented on the basis of Device Type, Resolution, Application, End-Use, and Region.

By Device Type, the market has been segmented into gaming consoles and media streamers. The media streamers segment has been further bifurcated into streaming boxes and streaming sticks.

Also read: https://view.joomag.com/streaming-media-device-market/0024168001612333912

By Resolution, the market has been segmented into 720p, 1080p, and 4K.

By Application, the market has been bifurcated into gaming, audio/video entertainment, e-learning, and others.

By End-Use, the market has been segmented into commercial and residential.

By Region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

ALSO READ: https://justpaste.it/4614o

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)