Global Urban Gas Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

A new market study, "Global Urban Gas Market Growth 2020-2025" has been featured on WiseGuy

According to this study, over the next five years the Urban Gas market will register a xx%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Urban Gas business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Urban Gas market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Urban Gas, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Urban Gas market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Urban Gas companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Natural Gas

Manufactured Gas

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial

Public Building

Manufacturing Industries

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

China Resources Gas

China Oil And Gas Group

Beijing Gas Group Company Limited

ENN Energy Holdings Limited

Towngas

China Gas Holdings Ltd

PetroChina Kunlun Gas

Tianjin Energy Investment Group Co., Ltd

Tian Lun Gas Group

Sino Gas & Energy Holdings

Shenzhen Gas Corporation Ltd

Changchun Gas Co., Ltd

Xinjiang Haoyuan Natural Gas Co. Ltd

CPC Jinhong Energy Investment Co., Ltd

Shanxi Provincial Natural Gas Co., Ltd

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Urban Gas consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Urban Gas market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Urban Gas manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Urban Gas with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Urban Gas submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.