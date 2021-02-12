Global OPERATIONAL INTELLIGENCE Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Operational Intelligence Market – Overview

Global Operational Intelligence Market Synopsis

The data experts at Market Research Future Reports (MRFR) have analyze the global operational intelligence market. According to the study, the global Operational Intelligence Market is projected to thrive at a CAGR of 12% during the assessment period from 2017 to 2023. Social media has gained momentum from the past few years, which is anticipated to be the most crucial factor affecting the global operational intelligence market 2020. In addition, the integration of operational intelligence with social media is another pivotal factor resulting in market expansion.

Also, the increasing popularity of industrial operational intelligence and business intelligence services is anticipated to be another important element influencing the global operational intelligence market. Moreover, new enterprises are focusing on cloud-based operational intelligence. The organizations are investing massive amounts on cloud-based operational intelligence solutions and business intelligence services. These solutions have assisted the organizations to regulate their data efficiently and have better decision-making capabilities.

However, the spread of COVID-19 has influenced the global operational intelligence market dynamics. The regional market dynamics have been affected substantially. The data experts at MRFR are analyzing the aftermath of coronavirus on the worldwide market. We will provide impact analysis report.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide operational market can be segregated into the application, vertical, type, deployment, and region.

Based on application, the worldwide operational market can be segmented into assembly-line quality assurance, supply chain and logistics, preventive maintenance, smart meter analysis exploration & production optimization, and others.

Based on vertical, the worldwide operational market can be segmented into healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, automotive, retail, oil & gas, and others.

Based on type, the worldwide operational market can be segmented into enterprise operational intelligence software, enterprise manufacturing operational intelligence, I.T. service intelligence and enterprise security Based on deployment, the worldwide operational market can be divided into the cloud and on-premise.

Based on the region, the worldwide operational market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW).

