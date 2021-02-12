Global Advanced Analytics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Scenario:

Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals different forces that can impel the expansion of the global advanced analytics market 2020, in its latest report. The impact of pandemic on the advanced analytics market is elaborate in the report. As per MRFR study, the advanced analytics market is projected to experience an exponential rise in the forecast period. This is due to increase in the need for cloud-based technologies across various verticals. MRFR study states that the advanced analytics market value can touch USD 22 billion at 15% CAGR across the forecast period 2017-2023.

The high adoption of artificial intelligence driven solutions by different regions are expected to impel the expansion of the Advanced Analytics Market in the analysis period. The rise in the demand for advanced analytics solutions among high end users can drive the expansion of the advanced analytics global market. The increase in the volume of enterprise data generated requires high-tech analytical solutions, which can drive the expansion of the market. The growth of the advanced analytics market can also be attributed to the rise in the demand for effective data management solutions by different enterprises. The widespread acceptability of modern advanced analytics techniques can fuel the rise of the advanced analytics market in the years to come.

Major Key Players:

Angoss Software Corporation (Canada), SAS Institute (U.S.), Statsoft, IBM Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), KNIME AG (Switzerland), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), and Fico (U.S.) among others are some reputed names in the advanced analytics global market as listed by MRFR.

Market Segments:

The segment analysis of the global advanced analytics market is done by type and application.

The type-based segments of the advanced analytics market are big data analytics, statistical analysis, visual analytics, customer analytics, social analytics, predictive modeling, risk analytics, and business analytics.

The application-based segments of the advanced analytics market are healthcare, BFSI, consumer goods & retail, government & defense, IT & telecommunication, transportation & logistics, and others. The BFSI application of advanced analytics are customer profitability, regulatory reforms, credit risk analysis, operational efficiency, fraud detection and management, risk management, process optimization, and budgeting and planning. The IT and telecommunication applications of advanced analytics are cell site optimization, revenue assurance, campaign management, network dynamics and congestion control, customer profitability analysis, and social network analysis. The healthcare applications of the advanced analytics are financial performance, predictive modeling, and monitoring. The government & defense applications of the advanced analytics are scenario and health planning. The transportation & logistics applications of the advanced analytics market are supply chain planning, quality lifecycle management, and sales & operational planning. The consumer goods & retail applications of the advanced analytics market are customer insight, price optimization, size optimization, planning & organization, and merchandize planning.

Regional Study:

Trends of the global advanced analytics market are studied across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In North America, the advanced analytics market is likely surge across the forecast period due to increase in the demand for advanced analytics market across different verticals in the North America region. In addition, the presence of high number of well-established players, such as IBM Corporation and Oracle Corporation can earn high revenue for the regional market in the years to come.

In APAC, the rise of sustainable economies can impel the expansion of the regional market. In EU, the presence of well-established technical infrastructure, high ingression of smart communication devices, and availability of better connectivity can prompt EU advanced analytics market in the years to come.

