Global Application Modernization Services Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Research Future published a research report on "Application Modernization Services Market Research Report-Forecast till 2023"

Market Synopsis

The Application Modernization Services Market 2020 is presumed to gain traction. Increasing investments in research & developments are presumed to impact the market positively. A report offered by Market Research Future (MRFR) underscores that the global Application Modernization Services Market is expected to register 21% CAGR over the assessment period 2017 to 2023. It is also highlighted in the observation that the Application Modernization Services Market size is poised to reach a worth of USD 20 Bn by 2023.

Application modernization helps in the integration of new features and functionalities, which is supposed to augment the market in the foreseeable future. Rising use of cloud-based services to re-platform or restructure the applications is expected to influence the Application Modernization Services Market favorably across the prognosis period. Organizations are investing in the modernization of applications to enhance efficiency. It is supposed to accelerate growth rate of the Application Modernization Services Market. It also helps in cost reduction as well as security of the application landscapes. These advantages are expected to catapult the Application Modernization Services Market on upward trajectory.

The product is used across different industries. Some of these industries are VFSI, healthcare, and retail, among others. Increasing applications are supposed to catalyze the expansion of the Application Modernization Services Market over the forecast period. Increasing reliance on data analytics for decision making is also expected to influence the Application Modernization Services Market greatly in the near future. However, the requirement of high investments is anticipated to restrict market growth in the upcoming years. Lack of skilled expertise is also projected to restrain market augmentation over the prognosis period.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of type , the application modernization service market has been segmented into cloud application migration, application integration, application re-platforming, postmodernization, user interface modernization, and application portfolio assessment.

, the segments of the application modernization service market are small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and large enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, the application modernization service market has been segmented into media and entertainment, retail, banking and financial services, healthcare, IT & Telecom, government, manufacturing, and others.

