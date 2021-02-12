Logistics Advisory By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2025

This report focuses on the global Logistics Advisory status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Logistics Advisory development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Logistics Executive Group
JUSDA Europe
Global Customs Compliance Ltd
Ports & Logistics Advisory (PLA)
Bain & Company
Cushman & Wakefield
Rhenus Logistics
McKinsey & Company
Booz Allen Hamilton
BAE Systems
Boeing
Lockheed Martin
Raytheon
Deloitte
Boston Consulting Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Installation
Training
Customization
Application Integration
Support & Maintenance
Market segment by Application, split into
Air Logistics
Ocean Logistics
Truck Logistics
Parcel Freight Logistics
Vendor Selection & Contract Negotiation
Procurement Contract Negotiation
Global Tax Compliance
Currency Risk Management & Inventory Optimization
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Logistics Advisory status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Logistics Advisory are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.