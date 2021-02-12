Logistics Advisory By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2025

This report focuses on the global Logistics Advisory status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Logistics Advisory development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Logistics Executive Group

JUSDA Europe

Global Customs Compliance Ltd

Ports & Logistics Advisory (PLA)

Bain & Company

Cushman & Wakefield

Rhenus Logistics

McKinsey & Company

Booz Allen Hamilton

BAE Systems

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

Deloitte

Boston Consulting Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Installation

Training

Customization

Application Integration

Support & Maintenance

Market segment by Application, split into

Air Logistics

Ocean Logistics

Truck Logistics

Parcel Freight Logistics

Vendor Selection & Contract Negotiation

Procurement Contract Negotiation

Global Tax Compliance

Currency Risk Management & Inventory Optimization

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Logistics Advisory status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Logistics Advisory development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Logistics Advisory are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.