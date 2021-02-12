Global Baby & Toddler Toys Market Research Report2020-2026

Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Baby & Toddler Toys is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Baby & Toddler Toys in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
LEGO
Mattel
Hasbro
Bandai
TAKARA TOMY
Gigotoys
MGA Entertainment
Melissa & Doug
Simba-Dickie Group
Giochi Preziosi
PLAYMOBIL
Ravensburger
Vtech
Leapfrog
Spin Master
MindWare
Safari
BanBao
Qunxing
Goldlok Toys
Star-Moon
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Activity Toys
Games and Puzzles
Construction Toys
Dolls and Accessories
Outdoor and Sports Toys
Other Type
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Baby Toys
Toddler Toys
