Global Electric Motor Market Research Report2020-2026

An electric motor is an electrical machine that converts electrical energyinto mechanical energy. An electric generator operates in the reverse direction, converting mechanical energy into electrical energy.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Electric Motor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Electric Motor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nidec

Siemens

ABB

Denso

Hitachi

Regal Beloit

GE

Bosch

Emerson

Rockwell Automation

Toshiba

Franklin Electric

Johnson Electric

Broad-Ocean

Ametek

Allied Motion

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

AC Motor

DC Motor

Hermetic Motor

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial Machinery

Motor Vehicle

HVAC Equipment

Aerospace & Transportation

Household Appliances

Others

