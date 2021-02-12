Global Software Quality Assurance Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Software Quality Assurance Market Synopsis

As per the latest study by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global Software Quality Assurance Market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 9.6%, valuing over 14.01 billion by the end of 2025.

The increasing demand for monitoring the cost of manufacturing with efficient quality is the most significant factor driving the global software quality market 2020. Moreover, the deployment of advanced technologies like analytics for promising quality poses as a great opportunity to expand the market. Besides, the increasing demand for software quality assurance across several industries to provide profitable opportunities to the established manufacturers of the worldwide market has increased the demand. In addition, there has been a rise in the adoption of cloud-based applications. The enterprises are focusing on the demands of customers, which is another significant factor leading to market expansion.

However, the security issues related to data security are likely to be the restraining factor for the expansion of the market.

The research performed by MRFR tracks the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, a precise evaluation of factors augmenting and impeding the market in the post-COVID-19 environment has been analyzed. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report.

Market Segmentation

The global software quality assurance market can be segregated on the basis of deployment, organization size, solution, vertical, and region.

On the basis of deployment, the global software quality assurance can be classified into the cloud and on-premise.

On the basis of organization size, global software quality assurance can be classified into small- and medium-sized enterprises (SME), and large enterprise.

On the basis of solution, the global software quality assurance can be classified into non-conformances/corrective & preventative, supplier quality management, change management, audit management, document control, complaint handling, employee training, calibration management, and others.

On the basis of vertical, the global software quality assurance can be classified into defense & aerospace, IT & telecom, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, consumer goods & retail, healthcare, and others.

On the basis of region, the global software quality assurance can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Regional Analysis

The regional evaluation of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America has been carried out. As per the analysis by MRFR, North America dominates the global market. It accounts for the largest market share due to the rapid adoption of software quality assurance solutions by enterprises. The major contribution comes from the US, Mexico, and Canada. Among all nations, the US dominates North America. Besides, the US is the most advanced country in the world. Moreover, there has been a surge in the usage of cloud-based applications.

Europe is anticipated to experience decent growth during the forecast period. Besides, there has been a fast adoption of software quality assurance in the manufacturing sector is influencing the market.

