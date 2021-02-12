Global Energy Harvesting Trees Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Electrostatic Precipitator Market 2021 Size, Share, Trends and Industry Forecast 2025

Microgrid control systems are a combination of energy distribution technologies and intelligent devices which monitors, predicts, and optimizes energy demand and supply. It can separate the plant’s power system from the utility and deenergizes non-essential loads. The global microgrid control system market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) contains projections for the period of 2019 to 2024 (forecast period) and takes into account the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry.

The global microgrid control system market size is projected to reach USD 3.84 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 2.08 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 13.05% over the forecast period.

Investments in electric networks, modernization of existing electric infrastructure, and concerns of carbon emissions are major drivers of the market. According to Emissions Gap Report, carbon emission volume can reach 22 gigatons by 2050. The penetration of microprocessors and communication networks in industries and adoption of renewable energy resources is likely to bode well for the market. The shift to renewable energy from the reliance on fossil fuel sources can be an indicator of the large scope for the market in the coming years.

Microgrid systems can manage loads and monitor the same loads on various sources. The systems use advanced algorithms for determining the action in case of undershedding or overshedding and balance the system accordingly. This is especially useful in the chances of grid failure in metropolitan cities. Advances in internet of things (IoT) and rise of electrification projects can provide new growth opportunities for the market. The synchronization of microgrids with distributed energy resources (DER) for governing all functions of a system can be used in predicting untoward events and formulate contingency plans accordingly.

But high installation and maintenance costs can hinder market growth.

Segmentation

The global microgrid control system market has been segmented by grid type, ownership, component, and end-use.

On the basis of grid type, the global market is divided into 2 segments, on-grid and off-grid. The off-grid segment is expected to dominate in the market. This is due to off-grid microgrids being mainly used as power sources in rural areas in Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

On the basis of component, the global microgrid control system market is divided into hardware and software.

and private. The private segment is estimated to register the higher growth than its counterpart during the forecast period owing to investments in electrification projects. Emergence of private utility companies amid the mismanagement of public utilities in developing economies can drive the use of microgrid control systems for better control on power.

By end-use,it is segmented into commercial & industrial, campuses & institution, utilities, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are major regions considered for estimating the scope of the global microgrid control system market.

APAC holds the largest share in the microgrid control system market due to the increased investments in the smart grid infrastructure development, modernization and upgradation of electrical networks, growing dependence on renewable power generation sources, and infrastructural activities. China accounted for the highest installed generation and distribution capacity in the region due to the high demand for electric supply. Similarly, growing electrification projects in countries of Indonesia, India, and Australia would drive the growth of the microgrid control system in the region.

Moreover, North America is expected to be the second largest market for microgrid control systems. The U.S. is expected to dominate the market in North America owing to growing smart grid activities and rising investments in renewable sources.

By End-User

Power

Metals

Cement

Chemicals

Others

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

Siemens AG (Germany)

General Electric (US)

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (Japan)

Babcock & Wilcox (US)

AMEC Foster Wheeler (UK)

Thermax Global (India)

Ducon Technologies (US)

Fujian Longking (China)

Hamon Group (Belgium)

Trion (US)

