Global Smart Waste Management System Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Smart Waste Management Market – Overview

The global Smart Waste Management Market is expected to exhibit a strong 18.6% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global smart waste management market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 7.8 billion by 2025. The report presents a detailed overview of the global smart waste management market to readers, illuminating every aspect of the market in order to provide a comprehensive overview of the market.

The historical growth statistics of the global smart waste management market are given in detail in the report, giving readers a clear picture of the growth trajectory of the global market. The major players operating in the global smart waste management market are also profiled in the report, in order to give readers a complete overview of the global smart waste management market’s competitive landscape. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global smart waste management market is also assessed in detail in the report.

Smart waste management refers to processes used to sort and dispose of waste materials in such a manner as to complete the process efficiently and without hurting the environment in any way. The environmental impact of waste management has come to the fore in recent years, with governments all over the world doing all they can to reduce the environmental impact of their garbage. This has led to a growing demand for smart waste management technologies and procedures that don’t hurt the environment. This is likely to be a major driver for the global smart waste management market over the forecast period, as the environmental impact of waste products can be quite high. Gases generated in waste can cause significant greenhouse warming and can also be toxic. This has driven the demand for solutions that can prevent the ill-effects of waste on the environment. This is likely to be a major driver for the global smart waste management market over the forecast period.

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global smart waste management market include Urbiotica, OnePlus Systems Inc., Pepperl+Fuchs Group, Covanta, Ecube Labs Co. Ltd., Waste Management Inc., Bigbelly Inc., Enevo, SAP SE, and IBM Corporation.

In February 2019, IBM announced a new portfolio of IoT solutions that combine team advanced analytics and AI to help organizations such as the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) to improve their maintenance strategies. These solutions will be helpful for organizations in asset-intensive industries such as chemicals, oil & gas, energy & utility, manufacturing, and transportation.

In May 2018, SAP introduced an innovation kit that helps minimize waste to maximum margin with SAP Leonardo. SAP Leonardo uses machine learning capabilities to reduce waste significantly and move closer to the goal of zero waste

In May 2018, Bigbelly Inc. partnered with Future Street Ltd. to support the growth of Bigbelly smart waste and recycling system. It has signed a multi-region license agreement with Future Street Ltd. to invest in sales and marketing programs, regional event participation, business development initiatives, and localized strategic operational support for developing its business across the Middle East and Europe.

In February 2018, Enevo expanded its business waste and recycling services in the UK. It has provided its services to the UK McDonald’s franchise with seven locations and helped them to reduce their waste collection costs by 12% in six months.

