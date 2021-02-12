Global and China Precision Farming Software Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast2020-2026

Global Precision Farming Software Scope and Market Size

Precision Farming Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Precision Farming Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Local/Web-Based

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Farmland & Farms

Agricultural Cooperatives

Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Precision Farming Software market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Precision Farming Software market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Deere & Company

Trimble

Agjunction

SST Development Group

Iteris

Raven Industries

AG Leader Technology

Conservis Corporation

Dickey-John

Farmers Edge

The Climate Corporation

Topcon Positioning Systems

Key Innovators

Granular

Aururas

Grownetics

