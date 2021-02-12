Global Automated Test Equipment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Automated Test Equipment Market – Overview

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Automated Test Equipment Market is forecasted to grow at 3.5% CAGR during the assessment period (2016 – 2022).

The spurting rise in semiconductors and consumer electronics market acts as a key driving force. The global automated test equipment is growing rapidly. Market growth attributes to the demand for time and cost-effective manufacturing techniques in the consumer electronics sector and raising complexities in the development of electronic devices. Besides, the rising penetration of automation and increased budgets in the defense sector substantiate the market demand.

Advancements in the automation and Internet of Things (IoT) devices foster the growth of the market. Besides, the rising demand for higher energy saving and the low operational cost boost the market growth. The growing per capita income is undoubtedly a key force increasing the market size, boosting the buying capability of consumers. Furthermore, the exceeding uptake of automated products drives market growth.

On the other hand, technical limitations and dynamic changes in the automation technology and high competition among the industrial manufacturers are the major factors predicted to impede the market growth. Also, compliance regulations and standards pose challenges to market growth. Nevertheless, substantial R&D investments and the rising prominence of connectivity solutions would support the market growth throughout the review period.

Global Automated Test Equipment Market – Segmentation

The report is segmented into four dynamics;

By Type : Memory ATE, Non-Memory ATE, Discreet ATE, and others.

By Component : Industrial PC, Mass Interconnect, Handlers, Probers, Semiconductors, and others.

By Application : Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Telecommunication, and others.

By Regions : Americas, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World.

Automated Test Equipment Market – Geographical Analysis

North America dominates the global automated test equipment market. The largest market share attributes to technological advancements and increased adoption of automation across industries. Besides, the rising adoption of automated test equipment in the defense sector creates substantial market demand.

