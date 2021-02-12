Global Boiler Control Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

The battery management system (BMS) market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR between 2017- 2025, states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. A battery management system, simply put, is an electronic framework that deals with the inclusion of a rechargeable battery. Its key function is to execute defense as well as damage to cells to guarantee the battery’s long life. Flow batteries, nickel-based batteries, advanced lead-acid batteries, and lithium-ion based batteries are the different types of batteries and have wide applications in uninterrupted power supply, renewable energy systems, telecommunication, portable device, medical, military and defense, automotive, and others.

By region, the global battery management system (BMS) market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), & the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the APAC region will dominate the market over the forecast period. Increase in EV rental stores and kiosks, increasing investments in electric mobility services by giant players by offering electric scooters for traveling shorter distances, the introduction of new EV models, and rapid technological advances are adding to the global battery management system (BMS) market growth in the region. Besides, improved sales of electric cars in Japan and China due to extensive efforts by the government to cut down greenhouse gas emissions are also adding market growth.

The global battery management system (BMS) market in North America is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period, in Europe is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period, and in the MEA is predicted to have steady growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Merlin Equipment (UK)

Ewert Energy SystemsInc. (US)

Analog Devices Inc. (US)

AVL (Austria)

Auto Motive PowerInc. (US)

Lithium Werks (Netherlands)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Deutz AG (Germany)

[email protected] Developpement (France)

Nuvation (US)

Microchip TechnologyInc. (US)

(US)

Lithium Balance (Denmark)

East Penn Manufacturing Company (US)

Eberspächer (Germany)

Mastervolt (Netherlands)

Edition (US)

Ricardo (UK)

Johnson Matthey (UK)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan).

ables Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

4 Global Battery Management System (BMS) Market, By Reactor Type

5 Global Battery Management System (BMS) Market, By Strategy

