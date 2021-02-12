Global Global 3D Machine Vision Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

3D Machine Vision Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) confirms that the machine vision market 2020 can advance at a solid rate of 13% between 2018 and 2024 (review period). It is also projected that the market size can hit USD 2626.5 million by 2024-end. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report. The COVID-19 impact on the market has been carefully studied, following which the report provides the key developments post the coronavirus disease outbreak.

COVID-19 Analysis

The worldwide manufacturing supply chain networks are working on reorganizing to supply essential goods to address the situation induced by novel coronavirus. Automation has emerged as one of the most valuable aspects of the Industry 4.0 in the face of the pandemic. COVID-19 outbreak has led to experts believing that the machine vision technology can be an important tool when trying to find a COVID-19 breakthrough, for instance in automated lab systems for vaccine processing as well as testing. 3D machine vision technology is also being used in various camera based inspection systems of medical and pharmaceuticals products and in thermal imaging for controlling the body temperature in public places; among others.

A number of initiatives are being taken by 2D machine suppliers to leverage the latest advancements in AI and deep learning, to deal with the situation post SARS-CoV-2. The lockdown period can be a challenge for the suppliers who can face future shortages and the inability to fulfill the growing consumer demand.

Key Drivers and Primary Deterrents

3D machine vision technology is observing high demand in industrial operations and is expected to completely replace manual inspections and measurements. The rising need for reliable and efficient inspection and measurements boosts the demand for the technology across a number of industries such as textiles, pharmaceuticals and more.

The rapidly mounting requirement for vision-guided robotic systems in food & beverage, pharmaceutical & chemical, packaging and automotive industries is deemed to be a key growth booster in the market. The escalating demand for the 3D machine vision technology that is application-oriented also works in favor of the worldwide market.

