Global Global Building Information Modelling Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Building Information Modelling Market Analysis

The Building Information Modelling Market size will touch USD 8000 million at a whopping 14.9% CAGR between 2018- 2023, as per the current Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Building information Modelling or BIM is a form of software that is used by AEC professionals, construction firms, and real estate companies for effective project life cycle management.

Various factors are propelling the global building information Modelling market share. According to the recent MRFR report, such factors include the demand for building information Modelling in the construction industry, an increasing number of infrastructure projects, rising urbanization, growing awareness about the benefits of BIM for the AEC industry, and rising mandates by the government to adopt BIM. Additional factors adding market growth include the developing economies, growing need for infrastructure and housing development, and growing worldwide population.

On the contrary, lack of construction safety equipment, scarcity of skilled labor, and shortage of parts, construction equipment, and materials due to the COVID-19 outbreak may impede the global building information Modelling market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global building information Modelling market based on the project lifecycle, product, industry, and end user.

By product, the global building information Modelling market is segmented into BIM training services, BIM software, and BIM project management. Of these, the BIM software segment will lead the market over the forecast period. It is predicted to touch USD 1300 million and at a 16.2% CAGR by 2023.

By project lifecycle, the global building information Modelling market is segmented into pre-construction, operation, and construction. Of these, the pre-construction segment will dominate the market over the forecast period. It is predicted to touch USD 1400 million at a 14.9% CAGR by 2023.

By end user, the global building information Modelling market is segmented into engineers, government, and architects. Of these, the engineers segment will have a major share in the market over the forecast period. It is likely to touch USD 1300 million at a 14.4% CAGR by 2023.

By industry, the global building information Modelling market is segmented into commercial, residential sports, entertainment, oil and gas industries, healthcare, industrial, and others. Of these, the commercial segment will command the largest share in the market over the forecast period. It is predicted to touch USD 744 million at an 18.3% CAGR by 2023.

