Global Food Chloroacetic Acid Market Research Report2020-2026

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Solid MCA
MCA Solution
Molten MCA
Segment by Application
Surfactants
Thioglycolic Acid (TGA)
Other
By Company
AkzoNobel
CABB
Denak
DowDuPont
Daicel Chemical Industries
Niacet
Meridian Chem-Bond Ltd
Shri Chlochem
China Pingmei Shenma Group
Jiangsu New Century Salt Chemistry
Shijiazhuang Banglong Chemical
Shijiazhuang Bide Huagong
Shandong Huayang Technology
Chongqing Seayo Chemical Industry
Jiangsu Tongtai Chemical
Luzhou Hepu Chemical
Xuchang Dongfang Chemical
Shandong MinJi Chemical
Hangzhou Chuanggao Industry
Jiangmen Guangyue Electrochemical
Puyang Tiancheng Chemical
Tiande Chemical
Production by Region
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
