Global Web Content Management Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Web Content Management Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its research report, emphasizes that the global Web Content Management Market 2020 is slated to grow exponentially over the review period, ensuring substantial market valuation from USD 8,125 million in 2018 to USD 25,341 Million by 2025 and a healthy 18.05% CAGR over the review period.

Drivers and Restraints

The cloud adoption is expected to rise continuously in the coming years due to the benefits it offers to enterprises such as unlimited computing power, easy access to data and applications, and lower IT expenditure. This increasing adoption of cloud services is expected to offer a significant opportunity for the growth of integrated cloud-based web content management solutions and services. Installing a cloud-based content management system is easy and cost-effective as compared to the traditional on-premise web content management systems as the cloud service provider is responsible for upgrading the systems in real-time and handling the technical and data security issues. Furthermore, it also offers scalable operations wherein the user can simply add or delete the content of the website altogether as per the business needs which is expected to fuel the demand for integrated cloud-based services during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

By Component the market has been divided into Solution, and Services.

By Organization Size the market has been bifurcated into Small and Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises.

By Deployment the market has been divided into On-Cloud, and On-Premise.

By End-User the market has been segmented into Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI, Education, Retail, Travel and Tourism, Hospitality, and Others.

Regional Assessment

The global business regional analysis was conducted in four major regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and the rest of the world.

North America accounted for 43 percent of the largest market share in 2018, with a market value of USD 3,458.25 million; the market is expected to record a CAGR of 16.98 percent over the forecast period. Due to the growing adoption of new technology and digital channels for commercial as well as personal use and the rising need for end-users to get a seamless online experience, North America has represented a significant share in the web content management industry. Increasing numbers of startups in Canada are expected to focus on developing content management solutions that offer seamless web experience making it the fastest growing country in the North American region. Europe was the second largest market in 2018, worth USD 2328.66 million; the market is expected to be 18.82 per cent CAGR. Thanks to the rising acceptance of cloud-based services and the growing need for reliable web services, Europe has recorded the second-largest market share in the online content management industry. Owing to the growing proliferation of web-based services such as advertisement and online marketing services that require web content management solutions for safe and simple web content management, the UK accounted for the largest market share in 2018. However, the Asia-Pacific sector is expected to post 20.01 percent of the highest CAGR. Among the countries in this area, China accounts for the largest market share followed by Japan and Australia, as China is a hub for one of the major players offering internet-based services and has a very high internet penetration that increases demand for Web content management solutions and services. Due to the well-established network infrastructure and high internet penetration, Japan has represented the second-largest market share in the world.

Competitive Dynamics

The major market players operating in the global market as identified by MRFR are IBM Corporation, Adobe, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Opentext Corporation, SDL Plc, Progress Software Corporation, Crownpeak Technology Inc., Sitecore, Hyland Software Inc, E-Spirit AG, EpiServer, Rackspace, Acquia Inc, Kentico Software.

