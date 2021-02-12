China Fraud Detection & PreventionMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast year

Global Fraud Detection & Prevention Scope and Market Size
Fraud Detection & Prevention market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fraud Detection & Prevention market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Services
Solutions
Market segment by Application, split into
On Demand
On Premise
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Fraud Detection & Prevention market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Fraud Detection & Prevention market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAS Institute, Inc.
Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)
SAP SE
Bae Systems
ACI Worldwide, Inc.
NCR Corporation
Martin Dawes Systems Limited (Lavastorm)
ThreatMetrix