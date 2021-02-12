Quality Management Software Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Quality Management Software Market Highlights:

The global quality management software market 2020 can touch an attractive valuation of USD 12 billion by 2023, reckons Market Research Future (MRFR). MRFR believes that the market can achieve a CAGR of 12.67% from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period).

Quality management software is in high demand on account of the numerous functionalities it offers, such as out of specification test results, handling of non-conformances, ensuring compliance, calibration, and a centralized system that helps ensure the connection to organizations’ Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) as well as Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems. Along with these capabilities, the ability to reduce costs also boosts the adoption of Quality Management Software Market across a variety of industries around the globe.

The QMS market can note tremendous growth in the near future, owing to the skyrocketing demand for the efficacious management of organizational processes coupled with the rising need to meet with consumer requirements in an intensely competitive market. Technological developments in IT and telecom combined with the automation of the logistics and transportation industry can also spell success for the market during the review period.

Cloud technology has been a hot property since its inception and has been a big hit among the cost-sensitive customers as well as small and medium enterprises. The use of cloud-based QMS offers without the incurrence of any additional cost can boost its demand in the market. Therefore, the rising demand for cloud-based QMS solutions can be a major growth booster in the quality management software market in subsequent years.

Leading Companies:

The prominent companies inducing the growth of the global market for quality management software include Pilgrim Quality Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), IQS, Inc. (U.S.), MasterControl, Inc. (U.S.), MetricStream, Inc. (U.S.), Plex Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Intelex Technologies, Inc.(Canada), IBM Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), AssurX, Inc.(U.S.), Autodesk Inc,(U.S.), Arena Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Sparta Systems, Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), QUMAS (U.S.), and others.

Market Segmentation:

The market for quality management software has been dissected depending on solution type, deployment, organization type, and industry.

The solution types discussed are complaint management, document management, audit management, EH&S Management, CAPA management, supplier quality management, training management, change control, product registration, and others.

