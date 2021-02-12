Cloud Managed Services Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Cloud Managed Services Market Scenario:

The global cloud managed services market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for cloud managed services among industries helps in optimizing the IT cost and improvise business efficiency.

The global cloud managed services market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the Cloud Managed Services market in North America region is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Owing to the presence of large number of established key players such as the availability of advanced IT infrastructure is expected to drive the adoption of cloud managed services. And presence of other market players such as Cisco Systems (U.S.), Ericsson (U.S.), Verizon Communications (U.S.) and IBM technologies (U.S.) is further aiding the market growth.

In the Cloud Managed Services Market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions as enterprises are shifting toward the cloud based services and major technology providers, such as IBM, Microsoft and Google, are making momentous investments for the same.

The global cloud managed services market is projected to reach USD 55 billion at a CAGR of over 15% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Global cloud managed services market is dominated by key players such as Alcatel-Lucent (Finland), IBM technologies (U.S.), Verizon Communications (U.S.), Huawei Technologies (China), NTT DATA Services (U.S.), Cisco Systems (U.S.), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Ericsson (U.S.), NTT DATA Corporation (Japan), and Fujitsu Ltd.(Japan).

Market Segmentation:

The global cloud managed services market is segmented based on deployment, type, end-user, and organization size.

Based on deployment, the market is segmented into private cloud and public cloud.

Based on type segment, the cloud managed services market is segmented into managed security services, managed network services, managed data center services, managed communication services, and managed mobility services.

Based on organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into telecommunication and IT, BFSI, healthcare, energy & utilities, government, manufacturing, retail, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global cloud managed services market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America represents the largest share of cloud managed services market. The growth can be attributed to the prevalence of giant IT businesses such as Verizon Communications, NTT DATA Services (U.S.), and Cisco Systems in the market. Additionally, factors such as constant technological progressions, unified internet connectivity, and well-established infrastructure, drive the demand for cloud managed services in the North America market. The Europe market holds the second largest position in the share of cloud managed services. Europe’s share is followed by the Asia Pacific market.

The expanding population coupled with the increasing per capita income, spurs the demand for cloud managed services in the Asia-Pacific market. The presence of several tech firms in the developing as well as the developed economies of the APAC region also impacts the cloud managed services market positively. Adoption of innovative technologies, mergers, and new launches also plays a significant role in the market growth. Recently, Bespin Global Corporation, a South Korea based cloud management firm, launched its Google Cloud Managed Services. It is the first organization of the Asia Pacific region to attain the status of a Premier Partner and Managed Services Provider with Google Cloud.

