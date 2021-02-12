OpenStack Service Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Openstack Service Market Highlights:

The global OpenStack service market witnesses a constant revenue increase. The growth attributes to the increasing adoption of cloud technology for data storage and the introduction of big data analytics. Cloud service usage is on the rise, which, alongside the rising cloud networking framework, drives the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing demand for organizing and managing heterogeneous storage and network resources in IT organizations escalates market growth.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global OpenStack service market is projected to reach over USD 8BN by 2023, registering a whopping 29% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2017-2023). Organizations deploy OpenStack to manage cloud-based infrastructure, web hosting, SaaS delivery (Software as a Service), and many more. Also, organizations adopt service offerings in their cloud-based services for numerous advantages like cost savings, customization, value-added services, and innovation in the product line.

Openstack Service Market helps to automate cloud maintenance and benefits by providing a remote vision of other storage devices in the cloud. Additionally, the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions and services boost the OpenStack service market globally. Furthermore, the OpenStack platform’s availability and easy deployment in increasing numbers of SMEs boost the market’s growth. The rapid growth in IoT technologies and on-demand network providers accelerate market growth.

Conversely, the lack of technical assistance and complexity in deployment are some of the major factors projected to impede market growth. Nevertheless, opportunities in value-added resellers’ products would support the growth of this market throughout the projected period. The rising inclination of various small and medium-size business units towards cloud technology and advances in IoT technologies are forecasted to offer significant growth opportunities.

Global Openstack Service Market Competitive Analysis:

The well-established OpenStack service market appears fragmented due to the presence of several key companies. Service providers incorporate strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product launch to gain a competitive advantage. OpenStack companies focus on innovations and the development of new solutions, fueling the already intensified market competition.

Major Key Players:

Players leading the global OpenStack service market include Huawei (China), Canonical (UK), Cisco Systems (US), VMware (US), SUSE (Germany), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Dell Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Rackspace (US), Red Hat (US), Mirantis (US), EasyStack (China), Platform9 Systems (US), Pactera Technology International Ltd. (China), Puppet (US), The Cloudscaling Group, Inc., (US), CDI LLC (US), Aptira (Australia), Techblue Software Private Limited (India), AQORN (US), Cyxtera Data Centers, Inc.(US), and Bright Computing (the Netherlands), among others.

