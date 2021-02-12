Client Virtualization Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Client Virtualization Market Synopsis:

The global review of the client virtualization market is slated to surpass a valuation worth USD 9.25 Bn by 2025 during the forecast period covering 2019 to 2025. Market Research Future (MRFR) claims that the global market would benefit from several factors and have discussed them in great detail to understand how the market flow would be in the coming years.

These factors are the rising inclusion of IT in the workforce, growing support from the cloud, investment in research and development, demand to reduce the cost of operations, surging impact of work from remote localities, and others. However, its initial installation cost is high, which might demotivate people from using the system.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (US), VMware, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China), Parallels International GmbH (US), IBM Corporation (US), HP Inc. (US), NComputing Co. LTD (South Korea), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Oracle Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Evolve IP, LLC (US), Ericom Software (US), and Nutanix (US) are names that are impacting the global Client Virtualization Software Market.

Segmentation:

The study of the global client virtualization market includes segments to make understanding easier. This process includes organization size, virtualization type, and industry vertical.

By virtualization type, the report on the client virtualization market includes application virtualization, desktop virtualization, and presentation virtualization.

By organization size, the report reviews segments like large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

By industry vertical, the client virtualization market study encompasses government & public sector, healthcare, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, education, retail, IT & telecom, and others.

Regional Analysis:

In North America, the market will witness a hike in demand as companies are investing significantly to improve their infrastructure. Also, a large number of companies involved in the market are from the region, which will provide traction.

Industry News:

In August 2020, VMware announced that the launch of their new Horizon 8 would give its IT teams efficient tools to manage the virtual desktop infrastructure that supports expanded options for diverse types of cloud deployment and other RESTful APIs. During the launch, the company focused on revealing facts related to the coronavirus crisis, which is expected to trigger a drastic change in business opportunities. This tries to make sure that companies get the proper scope to align itself with the trend of operating things from a remote facility. It would also help companies in sync with the process when companies start opening their office spaces. The new Horizon 8 has been designed to include management tools to help the installation of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) in one place and simplify the scaling of VDI deployments. It also allows the IT teams to manage hybrid environments that includes support for both VMware Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure.

