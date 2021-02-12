Entertainment and Media Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Entertainment and Media Market Overview:

Global Entertainment and Media Market generated a revenue of USD 2,133.4 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 5,099.2 Billion by 2030, growing at an 8.6% CAGR.

The increasing popularity of video games and e-sports and the increasing penetration of smartphones are major factors driving the market growth of media and entertainment. However, piracy is the major restraining factor for the market. On the other hand, the development of 5G technology is expected to create a lucrative growth opportunity for the players operating in the Entertainment and Media Market.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players operating in the global entertainment and media market are News Corporation (US), Advance (US), iHeartMedia Inc. (US), Discovery Inc. (US), Warner Media LLC (US), Verizon (US), Alphabet (US), Disney (US), Baidu Inc. (China), Grupo Globo (Brazil), Comcast Corporation (US), Factbook Inc. (US), Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Viacom (US), Hasbro (US), and Mattel (US).

Segmental Analysis:

Global Entertainment and Media Market has been segmented based on Type, Application, and Region.

By type, the global entertainment and media market has been segmented into books & magazines, films & theatrical, social media, music, animation, video games, outdoor advertising, radio & broadcasting, amusement park/facilities, sports, toys, and arts. In 2019, the radio and broadcasting segment accounted for the largest market share; it is expected to register a 10.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global entertainment and media market is segmented into wired and wireless. In 2019, the wired segment accounted for the larger market share; it is expected to register a 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The geographic analysis of the Entertainment and Media Market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is the major region in terms of market share in the entertainment and media market. The media and entertainment market also generates revenue from strong news broadcasting services offered by various enterprises in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Consumers are widely adopting smartphones, smart devices such as digital assistants, smart speakers, and the Internet for entertainment purposes. North America is expected to witness higher demand for video games, online video streaming services, and books and magazines in the coming years. The future of the media and entertainment market in North America is expected to be driven by the rising adoption of high-speed Internet, cloud storage, digital technologies, social media platforms, and strong distribution of multi-lingual content across the region. Among the countries, the US accounts for the largest market share, followed by Canada and Mexico.

