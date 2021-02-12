Cloud Managed Services Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Cloud Managed Services Market Scenario:

The global cloud managed services market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for cloud managed services among industries helps in optimizing the IT cost and improvise business efficiency.

The global cloud managed services market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the Cloud Managed Services market in North America region is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Owing to the presence of large number of established key players such as the availability of advanced IT infrastructure is expected to drive the adoption of cloud managed services. And presence of other market players such as Cisco Systems (U.S.), Ericsson (U.S.), Verizon Communications (U.S.) and IBM technologies (U.S.) is further aiding the market growth.

In the Cloud Managed Services Market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions as enterprises are shifting toward the cloud based services and major technology providers, such as IBM, Microsoft and Google, are making momentous investments for the same.

Major Key Players:

Global cloud managed services market is dominated by key players such as Alcatel-Lucent (Finland), IBM technologies (U.S.), Verizon Communications (U.S.), Huawei Technologies (China), NTT DATA Services (U.S.), Cisco Systems (U.S.), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Ericsson (U.S.), NTT DATA Corporation (Japan), and Fujitsu Ltd.(Japan).

Market Segmentation:

The global cloud managed services market is segmented based on deployment, type, end-user, and organization size.

Based on deployment, the market is segmented into private cloud and public cloud.

Based on type segment, the cloud managed services market is segmented into managed security services, managed network services, managed data center services, managed communication services, and managed mobility services.

Based on organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into telecommunication and IT, BFSI, healthcare, energy & utilities, government, manufacturing, retail, and others.

