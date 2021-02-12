Fosfomycin Trometamol Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Summary – A new market study, “2015-2023 World Fosfomycin Trometamol Market Research Report by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Fosfomycin tromethamine, white or almost white crystalline powder; odorless, taste salty; Very soluble in water, dissolved in methanol, very slightly soluble in ethanol, insoluble in chloroform. Mainly for the treatment of urinary tract infections such as cystitis, urethritis.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Fosfomycin Tromethamine Granules

Fosfomycin Tromethamine Powder

By End-User / Application

Common Urinary Tract Infection

Postoperative Urinary Tract Infection

Preoperative Prevention of Urinary Tract Infection

By Company

Zambon

Northesat Pharm

Hunan Huana Pharmaceuticals

Xunda Pharma

FarmaSino Pharmaceutical

Guilin Hwasun

