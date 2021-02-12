Fosfomycin Trometamol Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Summary – A new market study, “2015-2023 World Fosfomycin Trometamol Market Research Report by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Fosfomycin tromethamine, white or almost white crystalline powder; odorless, taste salty; Very soluble in water, dissolved in methanol, very slightly soluble in ethanol, insoluble in chloroform. Mainly for the treatment of urinary tract infections such as cystitis, urethritis.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Fosfomycin Tromethamine Granules
Fosfomycin Tromethamine Powder
By End-User / Application
Common Urinary Tract Infection
Postoperative Urinary Tract Infection
Preoperative Prevention of Urinary Tract Infection
By Company
Zambon
Northesat Pharm
Hunan Huana Pharmaceuticals
Xunda Pharma
FarmaSino Pharmaceutical
Guilin Hwasun
