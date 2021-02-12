Global Seeds Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2012 to 2023

Seeds Market

Global Seeds Market is an embryonic plant which is enclosed in the protective covering. Seed formation is the reproduction process in seed plants, the spermatophytes including angiosperm and gymnosperm plants. Seeds are the products of reproduction of ripened ovule, after the fertilization by pollen and some growth within mother plant. The embryo is developed from zygote and seed coat from ovule’s integuments. Global Seeds Market is the important development in reproduction and success of angiosperm and gymnosperm plants, relative to the more primitive plant’s liverworts, ferns, and mosses, which doesn’t have seeds and use water dependent propagation by themselves.

The major factors which are driving the Global seed market growth are product innovations and agricultural modernization. Furthermore, an introduction of enhanced hybrid seed varieties, growing usage of hybrid seeds, diversification of diets, increase in concern on plant health, growth initiatives were taken by the government are the few factors which are driving the growth of the seeds market. However, quick spoilage of seeds, availability of the adulterated seeds, the high cost of the seeds, less productivity of the seeds are the few factors which are hindering the growth of the Global seeds market.

The Seeds Market is classified on the basis of type, crop, treatment, and geography.

Based on the type, Seeds Market is segmented as

GM seed

Conventional seed

Based on the crop, Seeds Market is segmented as

Fruits & vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds

Based on Seed Treatment, Seeds Market is segmented as

Non-treated

Treated

The manufacturers around the world are concentrating on the development of novel technologies in the seeds. Recently, some of the private East African seed companies have introduced a novel variety of maize seed coated with the herbicide that improves the seed to get resistance for Striga, a parasitic weed which is responsible for overspreading up to 50Mn hectares of sub-Saharan land. The seeds market is highly commoditized owing to the presence of several private players who are using IP laws for the protection of their techniques. Global seeds market players are dominating the market by engaging in cross-licensing agreements to expand their market, and are expected to provide improved traits, products for crop protection, biologicals, and several seed treatments. Most of the major players have their own seed technologies that are having the trademark and protected to maintain the monopoly in the seed market.

On the basis of geographical regions, Global Seeds Market is classified as into five key regions as Europe, Asia- Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is the dominating market in the global seed market owing to the rapid innovations in crop seeds and technologies such as seed disinfection. Increasing penetration and demand for the seeds with advanced features like GE corn and soybean. APAC region is also the fastest growing market due to the rise in disposable income, growing awareness of health, favorable government policies etc. Europe market is led by France, Germany, Italy, and the UK owing to the advances in farming technology along with the government supportive norms, better supply chain management etc.

Some of the players in Seed Market Monsanto Company (U.S.), KWS SAAT SA (Germany), Du Pont (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Sakata Seed Corporation (Japan), Groupe Limagrain (France), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Bayer CropScience AG (Germany), Rallis India Limited (India), Land O’Lakes, Inc. (U.S.).

In December 2016, Monsanto company and Novozymes launched Acceleron B-300 SAT, as a part of their commitment to developing and commercializing innovative microbial solutions to farmers through BioAg alliance.

In December 2015, Sensient Colors LLC launched a breakthrough seed coating system which enables seed brands for better differentiation.

In September 2014, Bayer CropScience launched a fungicide Raxil Easy, a seed treatment product to control loose smut disease in wheat.

Report Outline:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, and forecast from 2017-2023

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, key findings, and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, challenges, and trends that are currently faced by the industry

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments, and startup’s details that are working in the industry