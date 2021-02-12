Global Aquaculture Vaccines Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2012 to 2023

Global Aquaculture Vaccines Market

Aquaculture is defined as the rearing, breeding, and harvesting of aquatic organisms such as animals and plants present in the rivers, lakes, ponds, and oceans, major marine species are fish, plants, and shellfish. The major challenge in the fish production process is the development and presence of various diseases which can be prevented by using different types of vaccines. Vaccination to the fishes may help to reduce the use of antibiotics, which lead to increase in the fish production. Different types of vaccines available in the aquaculture vaccines market for the treatment of various diseases caused by bacterial, fungal, and viral infections.

Global aquaculture vaccines market is growing at a significant CAGR due to increase in the aquaculture farming. Increase in the water pollution, rise in the funding from government for the aquaculture development, an increase in the research and development activities regarding aquaculture vaccines by various research institutes are anticipated fuel the aquaculture vaccines market over the forecast period. Moreover, increase in the prevalence of various bacterial and viral infections in the fishes, rise in the awareness regarding vaccination, and innovation of new vaccines for the prevention of various aquatic diseases expected to bolster the aquaculture vaccines market across the globe. However, stringent regulatory policies for the vaccines approval, complexity for the storage of vaccines, a high cost of the vaccines, local allergic reactions associated with the vaccines, and less information available regarding the vaccines usage might hamper the growth of Global aquaculture vaccines market over the forecast period.

Global Aquaculture vaccines market is segmented on the basis of vaccine type, application, species type, and route of administration

Based on the vaccine type, aquaculture vaccines market is segmented into the following:

Inactivated vaccines

Inactivated virus or bacterial antigens

Sub-unit vaccines

Recombinant vaccines

Live vaccines

Attenuated live vaccines

Gene-deleted live vaccines

DNA vaccines

Based on the application, aquaculture vaccines market is segmented into the following:

Bacterial infections

Viral infections

Fungal infections

Parasitic infections

Based on the species type, aquaculture vaccines market is segmented into the following:

Carp

Salmon

Seabass

Sturgeon

Trout

Turbot

Sea bream

Others

Based on the route of administration, aquaculture vaccines market is segmented into the following:

Immersion vaccination

Injection vaccination

Oral vaccination

Spray vaccination

Global aquaculture vaccines market is in developing stage, several local and international players are actively involved in the development of aquaculture vaccines to increase their share in the aquaculture vaccines market. Increase in the aquatic farming expected to fuel the aquaculture vaccines market. According to FAO, in 2011, approximately 83.7 Mn tonnes of aquatic products were produced. Acquisitions & mergers, collaborations, launching new products, an increase in the research and development activities are some key strategies adopted by various companies in the aquaculture vaccines market. For instance, in 2015, Zoetis Inc. acquired PharmaQ for the development of aquaculture vaccines to increase company’s share in global aquaculture vaccines market. Similarly, in April 2008, 7 India and 5 Norway institutions were collaborated for the development of aquaculture vaccines to treat various viral infections. In addition, in February 2014, Benchmark Holdings strengthened the product portfolio by acquiring the assets of Zoetis aquaculture vaccines. Various pipeline products under the clinical trials expected to fuel the aquaculture vaccines market over the forecast period.

Geographically Aquaculture vaccines market is segmented into following regions Viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe holds the dominant share in global aquaculture vaccines market, which is attributed to the highest salmon production (according to FAO, over 1 Mn tonnes were produced in 2015) in the Norway. Increase in the awareness regarding aquaculture vaccination, a rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases, an increase in the aquaculture production in other Europe countries such as Ireland and U.K expected to fuel the aquaculture vaccines market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is a key region for global aquaculture vaccines market owing to increase in the production of aquatic products in China, Vietnam, Bangladesh, India, and Thailand and growing research and development activities for aquaculture vaccines in Asia Pacific region also bolster the Global aquaculture vaccines market over the forecast period.

Some of the players in the global aquaculture vaccines market are zoetis (Pfizer Inc.) (U.S.), Benchmark Holdings Plc. (U.K.), Ridgeway Biologicals Ltd. (U.K.), Virbac (France), Vaccibody AS (Bio-Medisinsk Innovasjon AS) (Norway), Merck & Co. Inc. (U.S.), and Bayer Animal Health (Germany) to name a few.

In January 2017, Ridgeway Biologicals was integrated with IDT Biologika for the development of various vaccines including aquaculture

In May 2015, Vaccibody AS aquaculture research collaboration has received NOK 10 Mn from the Norwegian research council for the development of new targeting vaccines for sustainable aquaculture

Report Outline:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, and forecast from 2017-2023

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, key findings, and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, challenges, and trends that are currently faced by the industry

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments, and startup’s details that are working in the industry

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework, and reimbursement scenario