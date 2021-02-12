Global Biofertilizers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2012 to 2023

Global Biofertilizers Market

Biofertilizers are the substances with microorganisms when applied to the plant surfaces, soil or to the seed will colonize the rhizosphere or interior parts of a plant and promotes growth. Biofertilizers able to add nutrients through the natural process of solubilizing phosphorous, fixing atmosphere nitrogen and stimulate plant growth by synthesizing the substances. Biofertilizers are the class of agrochemicals which are made of organic materials in major quantities. Nowadays farmers are avoiding chemical fertilizers in order to minimize the harmful effects on biodiversity and environment. But synthetic products are still used widely because of the long life and effectiveness of the products. These Biofertilizers are potentially used in soil treatment, root dripping and seed treatment.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2753900-biofertilizers-market-global-market-estimation-dynamics-regional-share-trends-competitor

Biofertilizers market is expected to gain traction over the forecast period due to rising inclination towards eco-friendly or less hazardous fertilizers. The rapid growth of Biofertilizers market is due to an increase in demand for the organic food globally. Furthermore, increase in per-capita income and improved standards of living, growing concern about the environment by the impact of the chemical fertilizers, a rise in support of the governments of the manufacturers will fuel the growth of Biofertilizers market. However, low product efficacy under unfavourable conditions, easy regulatory framework and high demand for the synthetic fertilizers, lack of awareness to the farmers about the benefits and application of Biofertilizers are the factors which are hampering the growth of the Biofertilizers market.

ALSO READ : https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/06/biofertilizers-market-by-global-manufacturers-types-regions-and-applications-research-report-forecast-to-2023/

The Biofertilizers market is classified on the basis of type, application, form, crop type, microorganism and geography.

Based on the type, the global Biofertilizers market is segmented into

Phosphate-solubilizing

Nitrogen-fixing

Potash-mobilizing

Others (Sulphur-solubilizing Biofertilizers boron, and zinc)

Based on the crop type, the global Biofertilizers market is segmented into

Pulses & oilseeds

Cereals & grains

Fruits & vegetables

Others ( fiber crops, turf & ornamentals plantation crops, silage & forage crops)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/beverages-and-soft-drinks-market-analysis-report-2021-by-supply-demand-components-trends-size-share-and-more-2021-01-07

Based on the microorganism, the global Biofertilizers market is segmented into

Azotobacter

Rhizobium

Azospirillum

Phosphate-solubilizing bacteria

Cyanobacteria

Others (aulosira, nostoc Azolla, Anabaena, and tolypothrix)

Based on the application, the global Biofertilizers market is segmented into

Seed treatment

Soil treatment

Others (set treatment, foliar treatment, root dipping, and seedling root treatment)

Based on the form, the global Biofertilizers market is segmented into

Dispersible granule

Pure & mixed liquid fermentations

Powder

Pellet

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fruit-vinegar-market-report-2021-by-supply-demand-consumption-sale-price-share-revenue-and-top-manufacturers-2020-12-29

Awareness about the environment and growing demand for fertile soil and organic foods are propelling market revenue. Government initiatives such as European Union’s Common Agricultural Policy is promoting a biobased product and offering approximately 30 % of total budget as direct green payment for the farmers who are adhering to sustainable agricultural practices. Governments of India and China also undertaken many initiatives in order to educate the farmers regarding usage of Biofertilizers to enhance the protection of the crop.

On the basis of geographical regions, Biofertilizers Market is classified as into five key regions as Europe, Asia- Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America holds the largest share and demand for Biofertilizers followed by Europe owing to the favourable regulatory scenario, the presence of many developed regions, demand for high yielding crops, high progress in biotechnology especially in fermentation technology etc. Asia Pacific region also holds a significant position in the Biofertilizers market due to growing organic food industry, increase in farm expenditures, government initiatives such as campaigns for the awareness regarding Biofertilizers and favourable incentive schemes.

Some of the players in Biofertilizers market are Madras Fertilizers Limited (India), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), National Fertilizers Limited (India), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Nutramax Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Rizobacter Argentina S.A. (Argentina), Camson Bio Technologies Limited (India), T. Stanes & Company Limited (India), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (India),Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. (India), and Lallemand Inc. (Canada).

In 2016 February, Kiwa Biotech Products Group Corporation and CCOOP Group Co. Ltd entered into a strategic cooperation agreement for manufacturing and marketing Biofertilizers .

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-guitar-effects-market-2020-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trend-and-forecast-to-2025-2020-11-25

Report Outline:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, and forecast from 2017-2023

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, key findings, and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, challenges, and trends that are currently faced by the industry

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments, and startup’s details that are working in the industry