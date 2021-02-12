Global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Treatment Disorder (ADHD) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2012 to 2023

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Treatment Disorder

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is one of the most common brain disorder characterized by impairing and pervasive symptoms of hyperactivity, inattention, and impulsivity. It is commonly observed in children (<12 years age) as compared to adolescents. It is also known as hyperkinetic disorder/ attention deficit disorder or neuropsychiatric disorder. The exact cause of the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is not clear but, expected to be resulted due to genetic factors and environmental influences. It results in improper functioning of the nervous system that led to attention deficit and hyperactivity/impulsiveness condition. The major symptoms include easy distraction & striving to maintain focus on one task, unable to remember things, impatience, and being continuously in motion, among others. The treatment includes different modalities such as medication, psychotherapy, and education/training.

The global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Treatment Disorder (ADHD) Market is growing at a significant CAGR due to changing in lifestyle and systems impacting the quality of the births. Increase in the use of preservatives and additives in children’s diet, an increase in the prevalence of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder among children about 4–17 year age group expected to fuel the growth of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment market over the forecast period. Moreover, increase in the adoption rate of diagnostic guidelines, increasing awareness among patients and physicians about attention deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment are expected to bolster the revenue growth of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment therapeutics market over the forecast period. However, the presence of comorbid conditions in children leads to underdiagnoses of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment, lack of availability of non-stimulant drugs, stringent regulatory guidelines, and a high cost of the medication are expected to hamper the growth of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment market over the forecast period.

The global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Treatment Disorder (ADHD) Market is segmented on the basis of medication type, age group, and distribution channel

Based on medication type, the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Treatment Disorder (ADHD) Market has been segmented into following:

Stimulants

Amphetamines

Methylphenidate

Dextroamphetamine

Dexmethylphenidate

Non-Stimulants

Atomoxetine

Bupropion

Guanfacine

Based on the age group, the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Treatment Disorder (ADHD) Market has been segmented into following:

Paediatric

Adolescent

Adults

Based on the distribution channel, the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Treatment Disorder (ADHD) Market has been segmented into following:

Hospital pharmacies

Specialty clinics

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Nowadays, the global attention deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment market is in a nascent stage, several local and international players are actively involved in the growth of global attention deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment market. Moreover, several natural alternative remedies are available in the market. Launching of new products, collaborations, acquisitions and mergers, and agreements are some of the key strategies followed by various companies to increase their attention deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment market share. For instance, in August 2011, MonoSol Rx, was partnered again with KemPharm to develop a second oral film product to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment. Similarly, in May 2013, NeuroSigma received Health Canada approval for its Monarch eTNS System for the treatment of the major depressive disorder and drug-resistant epilepsy, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Approval for new products from various regulatory bodies such as U.S. Food and Drug Administration also fuel the growth of the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment market. For instance, in September 2010, Actavis receives FDA approval of Atomoxetine HCl Capsules for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Entering of generics into the market, and patent expiries are some key factors drive the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment market growth over the forecast period.

Globally, the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment market has been segmented into the following regions Viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest share in global attention deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America holds the largest share attributed to rising prevalence of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, low threshold of diagnosis is expected to boost the of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment therapeutics market in North America region over the forecast period. Moreover, increase in healthcare expenditure, ongoing clinical trials, early approval of drugs in the U.S., favourable insurance policies for brain monitoring technologies, and technological advancement for the treatment might fuel the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment market. Europe accounts for the significant share attributed to increase in the population, rising prevalence of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients, and increased in research and development for the innovation of new products. Asia-Pacific holds a dominant share in attention deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment market owing to developing healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives, a rise in population, and an increase in the number of mental disorders. Japan is the key region in attention deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment market owing to increase in the prevalence of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder among children which is approximately 7.7 %.

Some of the key players in the global attention deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment market are Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.),Shire plc (Ireland), MonoSol Rx(U.S.), KemPharm, Inc. (U.S.), Neurosigma, Inc. (U.S.) and Actavis (U.S.) to name a few.

In June 2017, Shire Plc received U.S. FDA approval for a long-acting attention-deficit drug Adderall XR aimed at adolescents and adults

In December 2015, Pfizer received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of Quillichew ER for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment

Report Outline:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share and forecast from 2017-2023

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, key findings and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, challenges, and trends that are currently faced by the industry

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are working in the industry

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario