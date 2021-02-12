Global Atopic Dermatitis (Atopic Eczema) Treatment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2012 to 2023

Atopic dermatitis is also known as atopic eczema. Atopic dermatitis is a type of inflammatory disease which is of unknown origin usually starts in early infancy, but also affects a major number of adults. Atopic dermatitis results in itchy, red, swollen and cracked skin. Many people with atopic dermatitis may develop hay fever and asthma. The causes are unknown but it is found to involve inherited, immune system dysfunction, environmental exposure and difficulties in permeability of skin. Multiple factors such as seasonal allergies, low humidity, exposure to harsh detergents & soaps, and cold weather can trigger or worsen atopic dermatitis, including. The atopic dermatitis treatment includes mainly steroid creams and moisturizers. Often, antibiotics are used when there is a skin infection. Diagnosis is done by physical examination and in some cases, biopsy is performed. Treatment aims to control inflammation and relieving itching.

Global atopic dermatitis treatment market is driven by increased R&D funding to develop biologics and development of targeted therapies for atopic dermatitis. In addition increased incidence of atopic dermatitis, new product launches, and increased awareness about the symptoms of atopic dermatitis expected to further boost the atopic dermatitis treatment market. However, availability of the generic drugs and high cost of dermatology drugs are expected to hamper the atopic dermatitis treatment market during the forecast period.

Atopic dermatitis treatment market has been segmented on the basis of drug type, route of administration and distribution channel

Based on drug type, atopic dermatitis treatment market is segmented into

Corticosteroids

Calcineurin Inhibitors

Immunosuppressants

Phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE-4) inhibitor

Antibiotics

Antihistamines

Emollients

Based on route of administration, atopic dermatitis treatment market is segmented into

Oral

Topical

Parenteral

Based on distribution channel, atopic dermatitis treatment market is segmented into

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Atopic dermatitis treatment market expected to grow at steady state during the forecast period. Market players are focusing on research and development to discover new drugs to treat atopic dermatitis. Several global and regional players competing for the market share. Companies adopting several strategies such as acquisitions, mergers and partnering with other players to withstand the competition and grow their market share. For instance, AstraZeneca has entered into an agreement with LEO Pharma A/S, for the global license to tralokinumab in skin diseases. Tralokinumab is a potential new medicine that is being developed in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with atopic dermatitis. In December 2016, Novartis acquired UK based Ziarco Group and expanded its R&D portfolio with once daily oral H4 receptor agonist, ZPL389, that is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. In addition, new classes of products are launched targeting atopic dermatitis other than the traditional classes such as corticosteroids. This gives the health care professionals to choose various alternatives. For instance, in February 2017, Pfizer got FDA approval for Eucris, a non-steroidal topical phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitor that is used for treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis.

Geographically atopic dermatitis treatment market has been segmented into following regions Viz. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East &Africa. North America dominates atopic dermatitis treatment market, expected to show notable growth rates owing to product launches, lifestyle changes, and early treatment adoption. According to the national eczema association in the U.S., 31.6 million people are living with eczema. Europe atopic dermatitis treatment due to large research and development activities. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a higher rate owing to rapid population growth, availability of large patient pool and changing lifestyle.

Some of the market players in atopic dermatitis treatment market include Leo Pharma A/S (Denmark), Velite Pharmaceutical (India), Nestlé S.A. (Galderma SA) (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Anacor Pharmaceutical Inc. (U.S.), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S), Sanofi S.A. (France), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), Mylan N.V. (Meda Pharmaceuticals) (U.S.), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) (U.S), and Allergan Plc. (Ireland) to name a few.

In March 2017, Dupixent(dupilumab), the first and only biologic medicine for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This drug was developed by Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in collaboration.

