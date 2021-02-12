Data Centre Industry By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

Data Centers refers to virtual or physical infrastructures that are used by enterprises to store a large amount of mission-critical data. The data centers assist in storage, retrieval, and processing of this data. These data centers require multiple backs up supply units, networking connections, and cooling systems for running the enterprise’s core applications. The data centers include a number of elements such as electrical switches, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies, ventilation, and provisions for network connectivity. Modern data centers make use of management and monitoring software that allows the IT administrators to oversee the equipment and monitor the facilities remotely.
The Data Centre market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.
Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Data Centre industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Data Centre market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Data Centre market covered in Chapter 12:
DPR Construction
Cisco
ABB
IBM
HPE
Huawei
HDR Architecture
AECOM
Dell Technologies
Jacobs Engineering Group
Schneider Electric
Holder Construction
Eaton
Rittal
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Data Centre market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
In-House Data Center
Colocation
Wholesale Data Center
Dedicated Hosting
Managed Hosting
Shared Hosting
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Data Centre market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
IT Company
BFSI
Educational Institution
Government
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025