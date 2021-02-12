Global Edutainment Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary – A new market study, titled “Global Edutainment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025”has been featured on WiseGuy Reports.
Edutainment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Edutainment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Pororo Parks
Kidzania
Plabo
Legoland Discovery Center
CurioCity
Kindercity
Mattel Play Town
Totter’s Otterville
Kidz Holding S.A.L
Little Explorers
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Interactive
Non-interactive
Hybrid combination
Explorative games
Market segment by Application, split into
Children (0-12 years)
Teenager (13-18 years)
Young adult (19-25 years)
Adult (25+ years)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
