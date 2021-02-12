Global Edutainment Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary – A new market study, titled “Global Edutainment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025”has been featured on WiseGuy Reports.

Edutainment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Edutainment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Pororo Parks

Kidzania

Plabo

Legoland Discovery Center

CurioCity

Kindercity

Mattel Play Town

Totter’s Otterville

Kidz Holding S.A.L

Little Explorers

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Interactive

Non-interactive

Hybrid combination

Explorative games

Market segment by Application, split into

Children (0-12 years)

Teenager (13-18 years)

Young adult (19-25 years)

Adult (25+ years)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

