Global Cutting Tools Equipment Market Research Report 2026

Market Overview

Global Cutting Tools Market in terms of value is estimated to reach USD 25.8 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period.

Cutting tools are designed with inserts or replaceable tips and solid round tools. In these, the cutting edge consists of a separate piece of material, either brazed, welded, or clamped on to the tool body. Cutting tool inserts and solid round tools are used in many applications across various industries, such as automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, and oil and gas.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT :https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4027

Segmentation

Cutting Tools Market has been segmented based on tool type, material type, application, and region. On the basis of tool type, the solid round tools segment dominated the market with a share of 61.03%, having accounted for USD 10,373.06 Million in 2019. It is projected to register a CAGR of 4.94% from 2020 to 2026.

Based on material type, the cemented carbide dominated the market with a share of 45.76%, having accounted for USD 7,777.91 Million in 2019. The segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.14% from 2020 to 2026.

ALSO READ :https://www.basenotes.net/members/26321050-Komal18

Based on application, the automotive segment dominated the market with a share of 25.54%, having accounted for USD 4,340.37 million in 2019. The segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.33% from 2020 to 2026.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the report on the global cutting tools market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Cutting Tools Market, by Region, 2019



Source: MRFR Analysis

In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the cutting tools market with a 38.8% market share. Rapid growth in construction and manufacturing in countries such as China, India, and South Korea is expected to increase the demand for cutting tools in the coming years. Moreover, the region is home to one of the largest manufacturing industries for machine tools, automotive, electronics, consumer products, and others globally. Hence, the region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.12% and retain its leading position in the global market during the forecast period.

ALSO READ :https://teletype.in/@urvipr/B5XZdU2zw

Synopsis

Cutting Tools Market has been segmented based on Tool Type, Material Type, Application, and Region. Cutting tools are the tools that are designed with inserts or replaceable tips and solid round tools. In these, the cutting edge consists of a separate piece of material, either brazed, welded or clamped on to the tool body. Cutting tool inserts and solid round tools are used in many applications across various industries, such as automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, and oil and gas.

ALSO READ :https://www.viv.net/articles/blog/solid-oxide-fuel-cell-market-2021-environment-product-definition-industry-chain-overview-2025

Key Competitors

The Key Players operating in the Global Cutting Tools Market include Kennametal Inc., OSG Corporation, ISCAR LTD, MAPAL, Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Klein Tools, Inc., ICS Cutting Tools, Inc., Snap-on, OTTO BAIER GmbH, Hilti Corporation, Sandvik AG, Ingersoll Cutting Tools, FRAISA SA, KYOCERA Cutting Tools Group, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd, J SCHNEEBERGER Maschinen AG, Vollmer, CERATIZIT Group, and Hitachi Koki Co. Ltd. The major growth strategies adopted by these players are product development and expansion.

Market Segmentation

By Tool Type- Indexable Inserts (IndexableTurning & Boring, Indexable Milling, Indexable Holemaking and Indexable Threading) and Solid Round Tools)

By Material Type- Cemented Carbide, High-Speed Steel, Ceramics, Stainless steel, Polycrystalline Diamond, Cubic Boron Nitride, and Exotic materials

By Application- Automotive, Aerospace & Defence, Construction, Electronics, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Wood, Die and Mold, and Other

Key Questions Addressed by the Report