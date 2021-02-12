Global Cannabis Testing Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Cannabis Testing market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cannabis Testing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Agilent Technologies

Shimadzu Corporation

PerkinElmer

Millipore Sigma

AB SCIEX LLC

Waters Corporation

Restek Corporation

Accelerated Technology Laboratories

LabLynx

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Terpene Profiling Testing

Heavy Metal Testing

Microbial Analysis Testing

Genetic Testing

Residual Solvent Screening Testing

Potency Testing

Pesticide Screening Testing

Market segment by Application, split into

Laboratories

Research Institutions

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

