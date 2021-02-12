Global Non-Woven Adhesive Market Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details for Business Development and Forecast to 2023

The global non-woven adhesive market has been analyzed with respect to five regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The rising demand for safe, comfortable, and disposable products such as toilet paper, baby diapers, and sanitary napkins, and economic growth in developing countries such as India and China are expected to drive market growth in the region. Additionally, the rising population, increasing use of single-use products, the growing number of surgeries, aging population, and medical advancements have given rise to the use of non-woven adhesives in the region. Increased vehicle production in India and China has led to the widespread use of non-woven adhesives in the automotive industry. In addition, the growing construction industry has fostered the demand for non-woven adhesives in the region. Hence, the market for non-woven adhesives in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America and Europe are also major markets due to the high sales of baby, feminine hygiene, and single-use products. These markets are, therefore, predicted to showcase steady growth during the forecast period.

The use of non-woven adhesives in toilet paper, pet care products, and automobile production has led to a rise in the use of non-woven adhesives in Latin America, which is projected to propel market growth during the review period.

The market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to showcase moderate growth during the forecast period due to the growing construction industry in GCC countries.

Market Segmentation

The global non-woven adhesive market has been segmented based on type, application, end-use industry, and region.

Based on type, the non-woven adhesive market has been classified as styrene block copolymers (SBC), amorphous poly alpha olefins (APAO), ethylene vinyl acetate, polyolefin, and others.

Based on application, the market has been divided into baby care products, feminine hygiene products, adult incontinence products, automotive liners and cables, construction materials, and others.

On the basis of end-use industry, the market has been segregated into healthcare, automotive, construction, and others.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in the global non-woven adhesive market are H.B. Fuller Company (US), Lohman-Koester GmbH & Co. kg (Germany), Beradow Adams (UK), ADTEK Consolidates Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), Palmetto Adhesives (US), Moresco Corporation (Japan), Bostik (US), Henkel AG & Co. kGaA (Germany), tesa SE (Germany), and Savare Speciality Adhesives (Italy).

