Global Enterprise Storage Systems Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Enterprise Storage Systems market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Storage Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Storage Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

EMC Corporation

Dell

Buffalo

Isilon Systems

3PAR

Hitachi Data Systems

LSI Corporation

NetGear

Overland Storage

Oracle

Panasas

SGI Corporation

Intel

Seagate

Integrated Device Technology

Western Digital

Lenovo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Direct Attached Storage (DAS)

Storage Area Network (SAN)

Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Mixed/ Hybrid Storage Environment

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Security

Investment/ Financial Services

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Storage Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Storage Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Storage Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.