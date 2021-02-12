Global Weight Loss Services Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Weight Loss Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Weight Loss Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
NutriSystem
Covidien PLC
Weight Watchers International
Jenny Craig
Medifast
BistroMD
Rosemary Conley
Herbalife
Schiff Nutrition International
Cybex International
Ediets.Com
Equinox
Amer Sports
Apollo Endosurgery
Olympus Corporation
Johnson Health Technology
Atkins Nutritionals
Brunswick Corporation
Technogym SPA
Kellogg
Ethicon
Fitness First Group
Gold’s Gym
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Weight Loss Diet
Fitness Equipment
Surgical Treatment
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Fitness Clubs
Slimming Centers
Consulting Service Centers
Online Weight Loss Programs
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Weight Loss Services are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
